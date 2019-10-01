The premier wine and food tasting annual event will continue for its 25th year on Oct. 1st, 2019. The event, hosted by Cornerstones, Inc. and sponsored by Publix, will incorporate hundreds of wines as well as local food and music while celebrating passion for history and preservation of Chattanooga. Tickets will be available for purchase starting June 15 at wineoverwater.org.

The multi-day festival is expanding yet again with the addition of Off the Bridge Events starting on Tuesday, Oct. 1 with a limited ticket wine tour at the historic Read House Hotel. The weekend will officially kick off with a party at The Edwin on Thursday, Oct. 3. The weekend will include the exclusive Best Cellars premium wine tasting event on Friday, Oct. 4th at 5:30 p.m. at the Westin Hotel with more than 150 different premium wines. Wine Over Water will follow on Saturday, Oct. 5th with the wine tastings starting at 5 p.m. on the Walnut Street Bridge.

The event will feature food from local restaurants, nearly 100 wineries and more than 300 wines, and local bands for entertainment. Returning for the third year is the always-popular Champagne and Yoga Brunch on Sunday morning. And finally, the weekend will wrap with a Sunday Supper. Additional Off the Bridge Events will be announced in the coming weeks. In addition to the festival Cornerstones Inc. has released an updated walking tour of Chattanooga’s historic architecture featuring 25 buildings for 25 years. The tour can be found here.

“Over the past 24 years we have been fortunate to raise close to $3 million that has been directly reinvested into the community for historic preservation,” said Ann Gray, executive director of Cornerstones, Inc. “Our organization started at the Waterfront and has played a vital role in making it the center of the city and preservation. We want to continue to maintain that by celebrating the event where the Chattanooga renaissance began.”

Tickets go on sale June 15 for $80.25. Ticket prices will go up to $85.25 two weeks before the event, Sept. 17. All remaining tickets, if there are any, will be on sale the day of for $90.25 and will be available on the bridge. All Off the Bridge Event tickets will also be sold online. Special hotel rates are available at several downtown Chattanooga hotels. More information can also be found on the Wine Over Water website and Facebook Page and on Instagram.