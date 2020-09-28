Wine Over Water Presents: Wine Cocktails Online Workshop

Kaleena Goldsworthy, owner and creator of The Bitter Bottle, is partnering with The Chattery to present Wine Over Water's first online cocktail class! Kaleena will discuss three wine cocktails, the history behind them, and how to create them at home.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/28/wine-cocktails

The three cocktails we will create are:

The Champagne Cocktail

NY Sour

Mulled Wine

There are two options for purchase!

Online Class Only: $25

Online Class + Cocktail Kit (FREE pickup or local delivery!): $45

Cocktail kit includes: Sugar needed for the class, citrus fruits needed for the class, 1 oz. bottle of TBB Bitters, and all spices for the mulled wine. Purchase a kit by Thursday, September 24th at 12pm.

What attendees will need:

1 bottle red wine (750ml)

1 bottle sparkling wine

2 oz. Bourbon of Choice (per attendee)

This workshop is a part of the 26th Annual Wine Over Water. All proceeds of this class will go toward Cornerstones, Inc., Chattanooga's historic preservation organization with the mission of preserving the city’s architectural heritage and urban fabric.

This event is in partnership with The Chattery, The Bitter Bottle, Wine Over Water and Cornerstones, Inc.

About the teacher:

Kaleena Goldsworthy was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. The Bitter Bottle is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.