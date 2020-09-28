Wine Over Water Virtual Edition

Well as you may have suspected, the 2020 Wine Over Water (WOW) Food+Wine Festival might just look a little different this year. And we don’t have to say why I’m sure, but after 25 years of essentially the same, wonderful event being held on the Walnut Street Bridge in Chattanooga, the coronavirus has certainly thrown a kink in this year’s event.

However, we have some great plans and we still have our wonderful sponsors and we believe in that wise, old saying - when life hands your grapes, make wine. So we are going to head into the fall with high hopes but realistic expectations and plan for Wine Over/Near/Beside/Next To/Around Water 2020 to be just as fun and successful as ever!

The festival will run from Monday, September 28, to Sunday, October 4. All proceeds benefit Cornerstones, Inc., Chattanooga's historic preservation organization with the mission of preserving the city’s architectural heritage and urban fabric.

Ticket info: http://wineoverwater.org/live-tickets

Check out the different events below!

VIRTUAL COCKTAIL CLASS

Perfect for the aspiring mixologists or for those of us who would like to know something a bit more than just how to DRINK a cocktail, this class on Monday, Sept. 28 will be fun and informative for all!

Join Kaleena Goldsworthy, owner and creator of The Bitter Bottle, and The Chattery for WOW's first virtual cocktail class. Kaleena will discuss three wine cocktails, the history behind them, and how to create them at home!

Wine Cocktails, Monday, Sept. 28, 7-8 p.m.

The three cocktails we will create are:

The Champagne Cocktail

NY Sour

Mulled Wine

What attendees will need:

1 bottle red wine (750ml)

1 bottle sparkling wine

2 oz. Bourbon of Choice

Cut off for tickets is Thursday, September 24th at 12pm (to allow for assembly of the cocktail kits).

Link to the Zoom event will be sent via email.

VIRTUAL WINE NIGHT WITH COMMON HOUSE

TUESDAY, SEP 29, 2020, 6-7 PM

Join Common House sommelier, Erin Scala, as she describes the unique connections between architecture and wine with Bastioni Dei Collazzi.

Grab a bottle of their Bastioni from Riverside Wine & Spirits to enjoy with us on September 29 from 6:00-7:00. Erin, alongside Studio Head, T. Scott Smith of Pfeffer Torode Architecture, will highlight some of the most unique features of the 1517 Mitchell Avenue building.

A Chattanooga landmark, this former YMCA is a 1929 Italian Renaissance Revival that will take on new life in 2021 as it becomes home to modern social club, Common House Chattanooga.

VIRTUAL COOKING CLASSES

Amanda Varnell with Dish T'Pass is hosting two online cooking classes that will take place on Zoom. And for the first time, we are inviting the entire family to be a part of Wine Over Water with a special family-focused cooking class to celebrate Taco Tuesday. And WOW wouldn't be the same without our Sunday brunch so wrap up the week with a special version of it this year. All the details and links to purchase tickets are below. And remember, your purchase helps support historic preservation in Chattanooga!

Family Dinner Night, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For the first time, the kids can get in on the WOW week fun! Amanda Nelson Varnell will lead a cooking class via Zoom featuring a three course menu the whole family will enjoy. Cocktail pairings for the parents and a special mocktail for the kids will be part of the cooking fun.

Brunch, Sunday, Oct. 4, 10-11:30 a.m.

Join Amanda once again to top off the week with a delicious champagne brunch! It's the perfect way to end a great week of food and wine and you'll be ready to take on the new one!