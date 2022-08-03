Wine Wednesday with Jesse Black

Enjoy live music on the patio along with Wine Wednesday specials. Sip and dip your way through the evening with $3 house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or Smoked Salmon Dip, along with ½ price select wines.

Jesse Black's style might not be what you'd expect from an artist based a bit outside of Nashville. An accomplished guitar player with a diverse style encompassing many genres including Blues, Soul, Rock n’ Roll, Country, and R&B, among others. As a result, Jesse’s live performances host a broad mixture of songs, providing a little something for everyone in the audience.