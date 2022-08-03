Wine Wednesday with Jesse Black

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Enjoy live music on the patio along with Wine Wednesday specials. Sip and dip your way through the evening with $3 house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or Smoked Salmon Dip, along with ½ price select wines.

Jesse Black's style might not be what you'd expect from an artist based a bit outside of Nashville. An accomplished guitar player with a diverse style encompassing many genres including Blues, Soul, Rock n’ Roll, Country, and R&B, among others. As a result, Jesse’s live performances host a broad mixture of songs, providing a little something for everyone in the audience.

Concerts & Live Music
4234853050
