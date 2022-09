× Expand Bode Chattanooga Bode Chattanooga's Dusk

Bode Chattanooga is pleased to announce their weekly live music series in line with Wine Wednesday specials at its recently opened hangout, Dusk every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. from now through October 12. Join the team at Bode for an elevated night filled with tunes by local Americana artist, Cody James Harris and $5 wine pours all night long!