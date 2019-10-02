Matt Downer

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for $3 house wines and $5 Pimento and Pita, Salmon Dip, or Hummus and music by the lovely Matt Downer on the patio.

“One of the last, best examples of the oral tradition in American folk music.” Marc Michael, Pulse Magazine

Chattanooga native, Matt Downer, performs traditional old-time music on fiddle, banjo and guitar. Growing up on Sand Mountain, he learned to play music from his grandfather and the elder musicians of the area. A veteran performer, he has played at various venues and festivals including - Rock City, Tivoli, Nightfall, Riverbend and the International Stringband Festival, performing with legendary artists, such as, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Pokey Lafarge, Jack Rose, Michael Hurley and Norman Blake. His most recent album was recorded without electricity, directly to wax cylinders, on a 1906 Edison Gramophone at the MTSU Center For Popular Music.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

