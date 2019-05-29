Roger Swaney

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for sips, dips and live music on the patio. Our Wine Night specials include $3 house wines, $5 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus, along with $15-$25 select bottles of wine. *Music weather permitting.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4234853050
