Sean Quinn

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

End your Wednesday on the patio with Sean Quinn! Celebrate the half way mark in the week with our Wine Night specials including $3 house wines, $5 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus, along with $15-$25 select bottles of wine.

Inspired by the likes Clapton, Bloomfield and Chet Akins, Sean’s original material is inspired by the people he has met, relationships and a love for travel. His vocals, unique style and stinging guitar playing make for a truly dynamic performance.

*Music weather permitting.

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
