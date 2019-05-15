End your Wednesday on the patio with Sean Quinn! Celebrate the half way mark in the week with our Wine Night specials including $3 house wines, $5 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus, along with $15-$25 select bottles of wine.

Inspired by the likes Clapton, Bloomfield and Chet Akins, Sean’s original material is inspired by the people he has met, relationships and a love for travel. His vocals, unique style and stinging guitar playing make for a truly dynamic performance.

*Music weather permitting.