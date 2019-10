Spend your Wednesday evening on the 1885 Grill patio. In addition to half price bottles of wine and our nightly specials, singer/songwriter Toby Hewitt will be performing a variety of genres mixed with his own acoustic style. He isn’t afraid to mix in rock, pop, funk or an acoustic version of a hip-hop great.

Toby Hewitt along with half priced bottles, $3 house wines and $5 pimento cheese and pita… what more could you need?

*Music weather permitting.