The Wine & Whiskey Festival is coming to Station Street on Labor Day weekend through a partnership between Westbound Bar, Regan’s Place, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Stir, Terminal Brewhouse, Songbirds and Backstage Bar.

Festivalgoers will enjoy wine and whiskey tastings, two outdoor concerts, and afterparties- all on Chattanooga’s Station Street. For more information and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2ZZZTZ8.