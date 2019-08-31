Georgia’s favorite fall family event shifts dates for the 2019 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show to Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31-Sept. 1. The eighth-annual event will take place at Russell Regional Airport in Rome, GA and is presented by JLC AirShow Management.

“We’re excited about the momentum built from the 2017 and 2018 air shows. In 2017, we hosted the largest crowds to date with near record-breaking attendance during our most recent event,” said JLC AirShow Management President John Cowman. “Each year, we carefully select and invite a few new performers while hosting many favorite acts from previous years. We also add some new elements to enhance activities on the ground. Plans for the 2019 show are well underway with a few surprises in mind.”

There are a number of first-time appearances scheduled. The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will “Jump In” for their inaugural visit to the show. Members of this elite group of skydivers have performed and competed for more than 50 years at more than 16,000 shows.

Greg Colyer will join the lineup in the T-33 Shooting Star he calls “Ace Maker”. The T-33 was first introduced as a training aircraft in the late 1940’s and was a variant of the P-80, both designed and manufactured by Lockheed. The aircraft was used as the primary advanced trainer for all Air Force pilots for nearly 20 years. Greg has thrilled audiences with his performances at air shows in Ace Maker since 2008.

Redline Airshows is a dynamic two-ship formation aerobatic performance team. The Redline Team flies the Vans RV-8 homebuilt aircraft. These two-seat, tandem aircraft are extremely versatile and capable of speeds up to 230 miles per hour. The two aircraft interact with each other in a variety of formations including opposing and inverted maneuvers.

On the ground, air show attendees will have the chance to witness the fierce triple-jet power of Jerry McCart and the “Homewrecker” Jet Truck. Three afterburners light up the runway as McCart races past the crowd. More than 36,000 horsepower is produced from the 18,000 pounds of thrust in the afterburners.

Take advantage of early discounts for advance purchase tickets for the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show at www.WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com. Premium seating and family ticket packages are available with on-site reserved gold airport parking options. Guests interested in on-site camping options for the show can choose between premium infield and standard dry camping options.

Airport parking lots will open at 8:00 a.m. with the gates opening to guests at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The opening ceremonies will kick-off each day at 12:30 p.m. followed by the first flying performances at 1 pm.

The public can follow the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show across social media through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For the most-up-to-date air show news, parking tips, and other event information, please visit the show’s social media sites.

The Wings Over North Georgia airshow is an FAA, DoD, and International Council of Air Shows recognized event. For the full list of performers, activities, and ticket options air show fans, exhibitors, vendors, and sponsors can visit the official Wings Over North Georgia air show website.