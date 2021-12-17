Winter Break Spectacular

to

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Calling all Students & Families in Hamilton County - Kick off your holiday break with the "Winter Break Spectacular" Presented by EPB Fiber Optics & River City Company!

It all starts at 1pm with holiday music, over-sized games, balloon animals, holiday treats including a hot chocolate bar by Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Shop along with the master puppeteers at Playful Evolving Monsters parading their giant 20ft+ puppets throughout Miller Park! Along with the annual Holiday Windows at EPB, Miller Park has been adorned with holiday décor by their team!

For the second part of the event, we are needing your help! Vote for your choice of movie, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" starring Jim Carrey or "The Grinch" 2018 animated film, by submitting your selection via Survey Monkey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F5PTYFX. We'll announce the winning selection on December 1st!

The movie will start at sunset (about 5:45pm) in Miller Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Free Parking will be available in the EPB Garage on 10th Street from 12pm - 9pm!

Info

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Kids & Family
423-265-3700
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Winter Break Spectacular - 2021-12-17 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Break Spectacular - 2021-12-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Break Spectacular - 2021-12-17 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Break Spectacular - 2021-12-17 13:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

November 24, 2021

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

November 25, 2021

Friday

November 26, 2021

Saturday

November 27, 2021

Sunday

November 28, 2021

Monday

November 29, 2021

Tuesday

November 30, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours