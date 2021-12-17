× Expand River City Company Winter Break Spectacular

Calling all Students & Families in Hamilton County - Kick off your holiday break with the "Winter Break Spectacular" Presented by EPB Fiber Optics & River City Company!

It all starts at 1pm with holiday music, over-sized games, balloon animals, holiday treats including a hot chocolate bar by Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Shop along with the master puppeteers at Playful Evolving Monsters parading their giant 20ft+ puppets throughout Miller Park! Along with the annual Holiday Windows at EPB, Miller Park has been adorned with holiday décor by their team!

For the second part of the event, we are needing your help! Vote for your choice of movie, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" starring Jim Carrey or "The Grinch" 2018 animated film, by submitting your selection via Survey Monkey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F5PTYFX. We'll announce the winning selection on December 1st!

The movie will start at sunset (about 5:45pm) in Miller Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Free Parking will be available in the EPB Garage on 10th Street from 12pm - 9pm!