Starting Sunday, February 10th, the newly built Collegedale Commons will be home to the Collegedale Market for the 2019 season. Patrons can expect to find the same caliber of crafters, artists and food purveyors as the popular Chattanooga Market, downtown.

Themed Sundays will continue each Sunday—through October—with some monthly regulars such as Chef at the Market (first Sunday of each month) and Music at the Market (fourth Sunday of each month). Traditional celebrations (St. Patrick's Day) and festivals (Strawberry Festival) will be highlighted on the schedule. Collegedale Market boasts farms, artists, food trucks, and other vendors who are growing or making their own products—over 50 vendors are expected.

"The first two shorter seasons of our Collegedale Market proved to us that this geographic area is primed and supportive of a farmers and artists market, year-round. As we built our farm base and incorporate the tradition of themed events that our downtown patrons love so much, we feel the East Hamilton County area will make this Market their new Sunday afternoon routine," says Chris Thomas, executive director of Public Markets

Farms and artists who are interested in joining this market are invited to attend a pre-season meeting on Saturday, March 2nd at 10am at The Commons. Check here for more information.