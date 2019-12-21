Looking for a last minute holiday gift or a treat to keep for yourself?

Shop local and celebrate the official start of winter at our Winter Solstice Market! Support unique, and handmade gifts perfect for the holidays. Free to attend and complimentary hot cocoa provided!

FEATURED VENDORS:

AIM Center, Inc. (One Hundred Views of Chattanooga books and prints)

Alecia Vera (An arrangement of magnets, ornaments, pins, jewelry, cards, and original work)

Carmen Cay Art (Botanical art prints and original artwork, cards, fabric buttons, fabric magnets, fabric hoops, and framed and non framed items)

Crown and Heights (Handmade crowns)

Gyuliana Maria (Handmade jewelry)

Holy Man Beard Essentials (Grooming products)

Lola Runs with Scissors - Studio 4K Design - Lisa Denney (Paperclay ornaments, woven ornaments)

Mama Crunk's Pies

Mad Hatter Massage & Wellness ($1 per minute massages and gift certificates)

Neat Pony (Chattanooga tees, pins and totes)

Portrait Drawing and Art with Sara Tolbert (On-the-spot portrait drawing and other works including prints)

Sewn to the Sea (Jewelry, original small artwork (original handmade prints), hand-printed tea towels, handmade cards, ornaments)

Sierra’s Cakewerks (Holiday cookie boxes)

Slow Drawl Studios (Ceramics, mugs, planters, spoon rests,

luminaries, etc.)

Southerly Flower Farm (Handmade mini-wreaths and present toppers)

The August Sisters (Handmade clay earrings)

The Bitter Bottle (Locally-made bitters)

The Dear Fox (Decorative one-of-a-kind embroideries in hoops, embroidered t-shirts, embroidered bralettes, and hand-sewn and dyed shawls)

- Upstate Mississippi