Winter Vistas "The Old Wauhatchie Pike"

Google Calendar - Winter Vistas "The Old Wauhatchie Pike" - 2018-02-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Vistas "The Old Wauhatchie Pike" - 2018-02-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Vistas "The Old Wauhatchie Pike" - 2018-02-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Vistas "The Old Wauhatchie Pike" - 2018-02-25 14:00:00

Sky Harbor Court 2159 Old Wauhatchie Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

On Sunday, February 25, 2018, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a 90 minute, 1-mile walking tour exploring traces of the Old Wauhatchie Pike on Lookout Mountain. This program begins at the Sky Harbor Court Hotel on Lookout Mountain (2159 Old Wauhatchie Pike, Chattanooga, TN). Parking will be located behind the hotel.

At the time of the Civil War, the Old Wauhatchie Pike connected Chattanooga to Lookout Valley. This narrow road along the slopes of Lookout Mountain proved to be a formidable obstacle and bottleneck for both Union and Confederate forces as they moved into and around Chattanooga in the late summer and fall of 1863. With the lack of foliage in the winter season, tour participants will be able to better see how this vital road shaped the outcome of the Campaign for Chattanooga.  

Participants are encouraged to bring a water bottle. Please wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriately for the weather conditions.

Info
Sky Harbor Court 2159 Old Wauhatchie Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409 View Map
Education & Learning, Outdoor
Google Calendar - Winter Vistas "The Old Wauhatchie Pike" - 2018-02-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Vistas "The Old Wauhatchie Pike" - 2018-02-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Vistas "The Old Wauhatchie Pike" - 2018-02-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Vistas "The Old Wauhatchie Pike" - 2018-02-25 14:00:00
Digital Issue 15.06

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

February 13, 2018

Wednesday

February 14, 2018

Thursday

February 15, 2018

Friday

February 16, 2018

Saturday

February 17, 2018

Sunday

February 18, 2018

Monday

February 19, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours