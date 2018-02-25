Winter Vistas "The Old Wauhatchie Pike"

On Sunday, February 25, 2018, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a 90 minute, 1-mile walking tour exploring traces of the Old Wauhatchie Pike on Lookout Mountain. This program begins at the Sky Harbor Court Hotel on Lookout Mountain (2159 Old Wauhatchie Pike, Chattanooga, TN). Parking will be located behind the hotel.

At the time of the Civil War, the Old Wauhatchie Pike connected Chattanooga to Lookout Valley. This narrow road along the slopes of Lookout Mountain proved to be a formidable obstacle and bottleneck for both Union and Confederate forces as they moved into and around Chattanooga in the late summer and fall of 1863. With the lack of foliage in the winter season, tour participants will be able to better see how this vital road shaped the outcome of the Campaign for Chattanooga.

Participants are encouraged to bring a water bottle. Please wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriately for the weather conditions.