Winter Warm Up: Cactus Embroidery

Learn how to embroider to take a break from the cold and stitch a bright cactus and bring some sun into your space!

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/1/16/winter-warm-up-cactus-embroidery

This course is designed to teach participants how to make their own basic embroidery designs and learn four popular threading techniques. This will include an introduction to embroidery and all the possibilities!

Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, and chain stitch. This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Participants will learn stitching styles, practice stitching and leave with their first hoop creation and an understanding of how to go forward and embroider.

This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Supplies can be mailed or dropped off if local to the Chattanooga area. Supplies include: muslin to practice with, muslin with an iron-on cactus design to learn from, five thread colors (two shades of green, brown, orange and gray), an embroidery needle, and an embroidery hoop.

Please note: The Chattery will email for your address upon purchasing a ticket. Ticket sales end on Tuesday, January 12 at 1pm.

About the teacher:

Sarah Olivo teaches the Chattery's embroidery classes, which have included Embroidery 101, Spooky Halloween Stitching, Pet Portraits, Holiday Hand Towels, Cocktail Recipe Hand Towels, and Spring Flowers T-Shirt Embroidery. Sarah is from Asheville, North Carolina and moved to Chattanooga in 2018 by way of Seattle, Washington. Sarah has worked in museums and nonprofits for over a decade, with a focus on multicultural learning and authentic storytelling. Her experience includes facilitating accessible learning programs, organizing creative collaboration, with focus on social and environmental justice. Her practice includes reading and writing about nonprofits, museums, and identity. Sarah loves to embroider, garden, hike, and travel with her partner. Check out her page, @thedearfox on Instagram for more embroidery inspiration.