Winter Watercolor Sketching

Winter Watercolor Sketching

Enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and learn to watercolor a snowy landscape with artist Jaime Barks.

In this class, Jaime will walk us through the process of drawing, adding ink, and watercolor to create a winter wonderland.

Below are the supplies needed.

  • Watercolor paper (or card stock)
  • Pencil
  • Permanent ink pen (like a sharpie)
  • Watercolor paint (little kid’s watercolor set would work)

About the teacher:

Jaime Barks is an artist and teacher living in southeast Tennessee. Jaime has sold paintings throughout the southeast, completed two public art projects, and taught classes and workshops throughout the Chattanooga area.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
