Winter Wonderland Wednesdays

Join us for a cozy holiday afternoon at the Hunter with inspiring artwork, beautiful views, and fun hands-on activities! Craft an ornament inspired by art in the museum’s collection, create mosaic window art after exploring the Lalla Essaydi exhibition, and enjoy Hunter Museum winter coloring pages.

PRICE (includes museum admission)

Free to members

$5 general admission

Free to youth 17 and under

Masks required for all guests over 5, regardless of vaccination status.