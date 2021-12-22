Winter Wonderland Wednesdays

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for a cozy holiday afternoon at the Hunter with inspiring artwork, beautiful views, and fun hands-on activities! Craft an ornament inspired by art in the museum’s collection, create mosaic window art after exploring the Lalla Essaydi exhibition, and enjoy Hunter Museum winter coloring pages.

PRICE (includes museum admission)

Free to members

$5 general admission

Free to youth 17 and under

Masks required for all guests over 5, regardless of vaccination status.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
4234259581
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Winter Wonderland Wednesdays - 2021-12-22 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Wonderland Wednesdays - 2021-12-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Wonderland Wednesdays - 2021-12-22 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Wonderland Wednesdays - 2021-12-22 13:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

December 8, 2021

Thursday

December 9, 2021

Friday

December 10, 2021

Saturday

December 11, 2021

Sunday

December 12, 2021

Monday

December 13, 2021

Tuesday

December 14, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours