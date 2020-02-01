Winton and Rosa Eugene Opening Reception

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Our February Exhibit is featuring a husband and wife ceramicist team. Winton and Rosa Eugene are incredibly renowned artists in their field and are showcasing eighty six new pieces that were handcrafted with an array of different techniques. Winton creates the ceramic "canvas" that his wife then carves and paints for their finished product.

Each individual piece carries a message about the cherished heritage from which these two artists have come. Whether reflecting on the past or exploring a concept such as dignity and pride, their works cause the viewer to be captured by the artists' remarkable ability to speak through the clay medium.

The opening reception is free of charge and will be held on Saturday, February 1 from 2 to 4 pm. The show is running all month.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
