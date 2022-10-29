× Expand RCC Witch & Warlock Paddle

Come out for a spooktacular paddle adventure on Halloween weekend with River City Company and Outshine Adventures! Gather your coven and call all of your witch, warlock, and wizard friends for a ghoulish good time paddling down the Tennessee River.

The paddle event is open to kayaks, canoes and stand up paddleboards as we take over the Tennessee River dressed as witches, warlocks, and wizards. Paddlers are invited to bring their own paddle crafts for $25 and rental paddleboards and kayaks will be available for those who don't have their own for $35 from local outfitters. Thanks to Outshine Adventures, L2 Outside, Chattanooga Guided Adventures, Rock Creek Adventures and Scenic City Safari.

There are also two different paddle options to accommodate different paddlers abilities. Choose from a 4.4 mile down river paddle from Rivermont to Coolidge or a more beginner friendly out and back paddle from Coolidge Park under the downtown bridges. Pick your preference at checkout.

The Witch & Warlock Paddle is sponsored by Benwood Foundation, EPB, Elliott Davis and produced by River City Company & Outshine Adventures.

Ticket and event information can be found via the River City Company website and/or Eventbrite.