Witches, Wizards and Westies Dance

It’s a phenomenal day to be put in a trance, for you’ve been summoned to a Witches dance.

West Coast Swing Wizards Charles and Nicole are back for our group lesson.

They are also available for private lessons. ($75/45 min) contact Wendy for scheduling.

WE WILL BE CHARGING FOR THE LESSON AND DANCE $10, STUDENTS $5

CASH PLEASE

FREE for the First timers and out of our area Westies.

Hosted by Chattanooga Westies