Come join us for a guided hike, s'mores around the campfire, and a night of nature sounds as you tent camp in Enterprise South Nature Park. REGISTRATION AND PAYMENT ARE REQUIRED FOR THIS EVENT! Spots are LIMITED! Registration Fee: $20 per group of four or less. $5 per additional group member. Group Maximum: 6 members.

For More Information: Go to parks.hamiltontn.gov and Select Enterprise South Nature Park or Contact Kylee Saunders Recreation Specialist at 423-710-0274.