Wizards Beer Festival

The Wizards Beer Festival is coming to Chattanooga for a night of beer, debauchery and mischief. Our venue is transformed into a wizarding verse of wonders full of areas to explore.

The Grand Hall will host tastings of over twenty magical beers. Our student guests can explore and drink their way through the Lair of Secret Cider and Potions as well as the Boozy Cauldron Tavern Bar, known for their Adult Butterscotch Beer and other delectable drinks.

The enchanted shops of the magic village will be full of characters, photo ops, wizardy vendors, and plenty of food. There will be live music from the Slytherin Sisters, DJ DumbelDore, and “Red Headed Party Band” played by The Afternooners.

**The Wizards Beer Festival has been touring across the nation and has been covered by the likes of LADBible, Thrillist, Elite Daily, Delish and more. Don't miss the opportunity to go to this unique event as this tour only makes one stop in each city before disapearing forever.

$35 Pre-sale Tickets until 3/9

*This event page is for the discussion around the event. All ticket sale posts will be deleted from the event page in order to prevent fraudulent ticket sales.

Absolutely no refunds - no exceptions. Lineups and times are subject to change. Any ticket suspected of being purchased for the sole purpose of reselling can be canceled at the discretion of The Signal and/or Eventbrite. Valid government-issued photo ID required for entry to age-restricted events. Tickets available at the door (if not sold out). No re-entry. Physical tickets available at the box office.

The Signal

1810 Chestnut Street

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

www.thesignaltn.com

www.facebook.com/thesignaltn

www.twitter.com/thesignaltn

www.instagram.com/thesignaltn

Tickets for all shows at The Signal will be available online at www.thesignaltn.com or purchase tickets in person at The Signal Box Office (Fridays 10am-4pm).