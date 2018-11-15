What Woke Looks Like (Chapter II): "Woke in Your Work"

SAVE THE DATE: Thursday, November 15th

In January 2018, you joined us for “What Woke Looks Like,” sharing with us Your civic heroes and imagining how You might follow their inspiration and example in Your day-to-day. Now, as 2018 winds down, the stakes for our community are higher than ever. What is Your role? What are You doing? Why are You doing it?

Join 800 Collective and Jazzanooga this November for our second installment of the "What Woke Looks Like" series: "Woke in Your Work."

What does it look like to be Woke in Your work? What roles do community, equity, and social responsibility play into our pursuit of creativity, entrepreneurship and innovation?

How do we take the quotes, discussions, and lessons of civic engagement that arise in our personal lives and practice them in our professional lives and goals?

Be a part of a special interactive exhibit and panel focusing on the work of two incredible creatives of color: Tiffany Latrice, Visual Artist, Founder, and Executive Director of TILA Studios in East Point, GA, and Multidisciplinary Artist LeAndra LeSeur of Jersey City, NJ.