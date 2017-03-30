That Other Woman's Child: A Bluegrass Musical

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, March 30, 31, April 1 @ 7:30;

Sunday, April 2 @ 2:30

Thursday, Saturday, April 6 and 8 @ 7:30 (no show Friday, April 7),

Sunday April 9 @ 2:30

Humanities Theatre, Chattanooga State, 4501 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Admission: $15, $10 children/seniors - Tickets available at the door. Seating on first-come first-served basis.

Directed by Sherry Landrum. Allan Ledford is musical director. Lindsay Fussell is choreographer. Bridgett Bryant serves as stage manager.

The Chattanooga State Theatre and Music Department's present "That Other Woman's Child" opening Thursday, March 30th. Written by Chattanooga's Sherry Landrum and George S. Clinton, "That Other Woman’s Child" tells the story of Dawn Hanover, an LA professional woman, who returns to her Kentucky roots to claim her birthright as the daughter of the runaway husband and “that other woman”. When the folks at Hanover farm hear their long-lost, big-city, half-sister – “that other woman’s child” – is coming to Kentucky to claim her share of the farm, an uproar is heard throughout the county. They’ve dreaded this moment for twenty years, and they ain’t gonna let no city woman take what’s theirs. Little do they know that she’s actually coming to connect with the family she never knew. That Other Woman’s Child is a joyful, bluegrass-laced look at the trials and tribulations of the ties that bind.

Reviews from the ChattState production in 2004 and the New York production in 2008:

"Director Landrum and her company have put together the most original piece of musical theatre to hit Tennessee stages in a very long time. (Pulse)

"In a period when the American culture is in political turmoil and society is searching for both, a sense of understanding, and a sense of humor, That Other Woman’s Child turns us back to our American heritage. Liberating us with hearty laughs, southern charm, and bluegrass music, Sherry Landrum and George S. Clinton have crafted a satirical modern musical comedy that pokes fun at the traditional structures, while rooting us in the values of home and family." (Jennifer Rathbone, TheatreOnline.com)

"Wow, did I ever love seeing the bluegrass musical, “That Other Woman’s Child”." (Dr. Joy Browne, syndicated radio)