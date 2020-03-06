March is International Women’s History Month and as part of this focus on women, International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th. It is a global day honoring the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. In coordination with these events, In-Town Gallery presents WomanART: Celebrating International Women’s Month.

Featuring artwork by the female members of the gallery, this broad ranging show presents fine art and fine craft in numerous media--artwork that is creative, beautiful, provocative and compelling.. The opening reception is Friday, March 6th, 5-8pm and the show will remain up until March 31st.

Established in 1911, a time when very few women had the right to vote, International Women's Day is about unity, reflection, advocacy and action. It is a celebration of gender equality and of the continuing struggle to ensure fairness in society. As part of this international movement, In-Town Gallery presents a show featuring the artistic achievement of its women members.

“The range and quality of the fine art and fine craft that our women create is truly impressive,” says Carol Ott, President of In-Town Gallery. “In many ways it stands in defiance to a time when women were not encouraged to be professional artists and artisans. In-town Gallery has sixteen female members working in media such as painting, sculpture, jewelry making, pottery, and fused glass. It’s an honor for us to join in an international celebration of the many achievements of women with a show like this.”

Some examples of the quality and range of the paintings on display can be seen in works such as “Landscape II” (Ellyn Bivin); “Four Afghan Women” (Miki Boni); “Optimism” (Jennie Kirkpatrick); “Unbound” (Janice Kindred),and “Pink: Tribute to Helen Frankenthaler” (Julie Turner) Equally interesting is a beautifully rendered drawing by Gay Arthur, “Nude in Repose”. Other painters whose work is on display are Helen Brooks, Lee Glascock, Nadine Koski and Lori Ryan.

However, while these paintings are impressive, the creative world of the women of In-Town Gallery extends far beyond wall art. This show also offers fabric art, “All That Jazz” (Jan Lamoreaux); sculpture by Denice Bizot; pottery by Laurie Graham; jewelry by Eleanor Goodson, Barbara Murnan and Carol Ott, and fused glass by Mary Beth McClure.

WomanArt:Celebrating International Women’s Day will be on display for the month of March with an opening reception Friday, March 6th, 5-8pm. The work of the women artists and artisans showing at In-Town Gallery can, of course, be seen year round.

In-Town Gallery is an artist co-op gallery open 7 days a week which offers a wide range of art and fine craft from 30 artists, including paintings in many media, natural dyed silk wearables, sculpture, pottery and creative wood items. Also featured are works in glass, metal, exquisite jewelry and fine art photography. In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue (423-267-9214) 11 AM - 6 PM Monday - Saturday and 1 PM - 5 PM Sunday. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram!