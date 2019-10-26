The 2019 Women's Climbing Festival is a three-day event presented by Flash Foxy, that will bring together and celebrate the growing community of women climbers. We hope that our Women’s Climbing Festival will not only reach veteran female climbers but also provide a safe space for beginner climbers to come and learn more about all that climbing has to offer! The Festival includes Workshops + Clinics, Slide Show Presentations, Women in Climbing Panel, Film Screening and more!
Women’s Climbing Festival
High Point Climbing & Fitness Riverside 1007 Appling St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
