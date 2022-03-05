× Expand Tennessee Arts Collective TAC - facebook event Women in History artists will include performances by (from left to right) Courtenay Gillean Cholovich, sculpture by Haleigh Eicher, and dance by KARAR DANCE COMPANY

Tennessee Arts Collective presents the Women in History; from then to now Showcase on Saturday, March 5th 2022 at Arts Avenue. The Women in History showcase presents professional and pre-professional artists in the discipline of music, theatre, dance, project installation, 2D visual art, and sculpture. This immersive showcase is a collaboration among artists presenting work in honor of Women's History Month. Weave your way through the venue and see up close visual art and enjoy a performance in the round of theatre, music, and dance. Gallery will open at 7pm to tour the venue. Performance starts at 8pm. Enjoy cocktails, beer, wine as you experience an innovated and collaborative collective of visual and performing arts. This showcase will be a mix vibe of cocktail hour and a seated show. It'll be unlike anything in Chattanooga!

The Women in History Showcase will include the following artists:

Miki Boni

Courtenay Gillean Cholovich

Darcie Denton

Haleigh Eicher

Allison Hetzel

Melissa Miller, with Ballet Esprit

Kara Robertson, with KARAR DANCE COMPANY

Brooke Tinsley

Kris Bespalec

Mia-Sofie Schmidt