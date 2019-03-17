Women's Flat Tire Repair Workshop

Harrison Bay State Park 8411 Harrison Bay Rd, Harrison, Tennessee 37341

Flat tires can impact every rider on every surface. If you want to be ready to fix your next flat, join REI's expert bike techs in this hands-on workshop. Join like-minded women as you work through everything you need to know to change a tire and reduce the chances of a repeat flat. Bring your own bike, a busted bike tire, or practice on some of ours.

Info
Education & Learning, Sports
