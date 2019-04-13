Women's Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - Level 1

to Google Calendar - Women's Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women's Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women's Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Women's Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-13 09:00:00

Raccoon Mountain TVA Pumped Storage Facility City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Experience the thrill of mountain biking with our enthusiastic, knowledgeable instructors! We'll start by addressing proper bike fit and making any necessary adjustments to your bike. Next we'll demonstrate riding techniques, including body and pedal position, shifting, braking, climbing, descending, and navigating minor obstacles on the trail. We'll also go over important communication skills and mountain biking trail etiquette with the aim of keeping multi-use trails open and safe for everyone. And finally, we'll practice all these new skills on a great trail ride! Don't have a bike? REI will provide mountain bikes. Recommended for those 14 and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by parent or responsible adult. No rider will be left behind!

Info

Raccoon Mountain TVA Pumped Storage Facility City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Outdoor, Sports
to Google Calendar - Women's Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women's Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women's Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Women's Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-13 09:00:00
DI 16.14

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Wednesday

April 10, 2019

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Friday

April 12, 2019

Saturday

April 13, 2019

Sunday

April 14, 2019

Monday

April 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours