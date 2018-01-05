In-Town Gallery begins the New Year with a presentation of “Wonderland.” Who could predict what images the artists would produce when given a title and told to interpret it? Using a variety of materials and methods creates a whole range of possibilities. Come join us at the opening reception and enjoy the warmth and camaraderie of the artists meeting the visitors and also to admire the works of the other artists. Our trademark, First Friday celebration, is from 5 pm to 8 pm January 5 at 26A Frazier Avenue.
Wonderland
In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
