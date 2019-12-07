This one-day mixed-media project celebrates a favorite shape, the simple house. Students will be using a wide variety of collaged elements to create a small collection of warm and simple folk art pieces. There will be a variety of sizes of wooden houses from which to choose and students can make more than one to create a tiny collection for a mantle or tabletop or to gift to friends and family for the holidays.
Wooden Collage Houses
Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
