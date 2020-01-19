Wooden House Collages

We are excited to offer this one-day workshop that will allow you to make a special creation ready for gift-giving (or keeping). This mixed media project celebrates a favorite shape, the simple house. Students will be using a wide variety of collaged elements to create a small collection of warm and simple folk art pieces. There will be a variety of sizes of wooden houses from which to choose and students can make more than one to create a tiny collection for a mantle or tabletop.
There will be a brief lunch break so bring a sack lunch.
Materials to bring along:
- small detail scissors
- paper, fabric, or other materials that you would like to incorporate into your piece
Materials provided by instructor:
- Multiple wooden house shapes of all sizes to choose from!
- adhesives
- paper materials
- paint, mark-making tools, rulers, etc.