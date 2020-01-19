Wooden House Collages

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

We are excited to offer this one-day workshop that will allow you to make a special creation ready for gift-giving (or keeping).  This mixed media project celebrates a favorite shape, the simple house.  Students will be using a wide variety of collaged elements to create a small collection of warm and simple folk art pieces. There will be a variety of sizes of wooden houses from which to choose and students can make more than one to create a tiny collection for a mantle or tabletop.

There will be a brief lunch break so bring a sack lunch.

Materials to bring along:

  • small detail scissors
  • paper, fabric, or other materials that you would like to incorporate into your piece

Materials provided by instructor:

  • Multiple wooden house shapes of all sizes to choose from!
  • adhesives
  • paper materials
  • paint, mark-making tools, rulers, etc.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
