Chattanooga State’s Theatre and Music departments are thrilled to present the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical “Into the Woods” with performances on Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 25 at 2:30pm.

The show will feature students, alumni, faculty, and staff with Stage and Musical Direction by Dr. Jennifer Wilson, Choreography by Lindsay Fussell, and Conducted by Darrin Hassevoort. Tickets are $15, or free for current Chattanooga State students, faculty, and staff.

“Into the Woods” is a Tony Award winning musical about fairy tales and what they teach us about right and wrong, and how the choices we make affect the world around us. It investigates the question “what happens after the happily ever after?” through some familiar characters, beautiful music, witty lyrics, humor, and touching storytelling.

Come to Chattanooga State and join us as we journey “Into the Woods” from March 23-25!