Working: A Musical

Hear the extraordinary voices of ordinary Americans, the essential workers who are so often taken for granted, the people who find dignity in making a living, no matter how humble, in WORKING: A MUSICAL, appearing at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre August 20 through September 5.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m., and Thursdays at 7 p.m. Additional shows have been added on Saturday, August 28, and Saturday, September 4, at 2:30 p.m. Mature language and themes.