Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Hear the extraordinary voices of ordinary Americans, the essential workers who are so often taken for granted, the people who find dignity in making a living, no matter how humble, in WORKING: A MUSICAL, appearing at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre August 20 through September 5.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m., and Thursdays at 7 p.m. Additional shows have been added on Saturday, August 28, and Saturday, September 4, at 2:30 p.m. Mature language and themes.

