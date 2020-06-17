Workplace Safety for Employers Webinar

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Workplace Safety for Employers Webinar

Dr. Tiffany Meador, Co-Director, Family Medicine Obstetrics Fellowship at Clinica Medicos; Dr. James Haynes, Professor and Chair at the Department of Family Medicine at UT; and the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society recently published Proposed Guidance for Hamilton County Regarding COVID-19.

Dr. Meador will present their guidance for employers related to types of testing available in our community, recommendations on health and safety protocols at the workplace, and guidance from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

This webinar will be geared towards employers interested in understanding more about COVID-19 testing in our community and measures to keep employees and clients safe.

Click this link to register for the webinar- https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SsOfeUP1RGC8CX-5CJ2DzQ

