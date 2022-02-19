Out of This World: An Evening of Popular Music

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites you to an evening of popular music themed “Out of This World,” presented by the Wind Symphony, Jazz Ensemble, and Steel Band. The evening will include works such as “East of the Sun, West of the Moon” by Brooks Bowman, “Mothership” by Mason Bates, “Star Wars Trilogy” by John Williams, “It’s Only a Paper Moon” by Harold Arlen, and more. Under the direction of Ken Parsons and Keith Lloyd, this free concert will be on February 19 at 8 p.m. in the Iles P.E. Center. Please plan on wearing a mask. This event also will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

