World Record Tree Hug

Heritage Park 1428 Jenkins Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

World Record Tree Hug

You’re invited to join us as we support Adrienne in her attempt to break the world record for the longest time hugging a tree! The event will be held on Sept 19th at Heritage Park in Chattanooga and starts at 8am. The current record is 8 hours.

We will be raising money for the Chattanooga Audubon Society as well as providing fun opportunities to participate in workout classes, yoga, meditation, yard games and more! Studio 59 Salon & Spa will be having a drawing to win a $250 gift card. Each donation receives a chance win! So come show some support, donate to a good cause and join in on all the fun!

Heritage Park 1428 Jenkins Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
