World Record Tree Hug

You’re invited to join us as we support Adrienne in her attempt to break the world record for the longest time hugging a tree! The event will be held on Sept 19th at Heritage Park in Chattanooga and starts at 8am. The current record is 8 hours.

We will be raising money for the Chattanooga Audubon Society as well as providing fun opportunities to participate in workout classes, yoga, meditation, yard games and more! Studio 59 Salon & Spa will be having a drawing to win a $250 gift card. Each donation receives a chance win! So come show some support, donate to a good cause and join in on all the fun!