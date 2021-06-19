World Refugee Day 2021

In 2001, The United Nations declared June 20th as World Refugee Day. This day recognizes those who have made their way to our community after fleeing for their lives, those who remain in camps worldwide, and all of those who are forced daily to flee their countries due to unsafe conditions.

This year, through our celebration on Saturday, June 19, we will offer World Refugee Day participants a glimpse into the journey of local refugees. This virtual event will use video stories, personal experiences and creative performances to help you connect with refugees' journey to a new life—and how you can be part of the story.