This family-friendly event celebrates the resilience and hope of refugees. It will include international appetizers prepared by past and present clients, live musical performances by clients, and opportunities to learn from refugees about their cultures and what their lives are like now.
World Refugee Day
Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408
Wednesday
-
Education & LearningRapid Learning Kayak Skills + Roll Sessions
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicTony Furtado Trio
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicBad Tattoo
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Outdoor SportsThe 6th Annual CGLA & Chatt Prep Golf Classic
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBest Practices for Painting Murals (or Don't Make the Same Mistakes I Did)
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicRiver City Sessions
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs This & ThatOut On 8th
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Outdoor SportsLittle Angels Memorial Golf Tournament
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsChattanooga Modern Quilt Guild Meeting
-
Education & Learning This & ThatMy Enemy’s Enemy is My Friend - The Civil War in Indian Territory
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicEx-Bombers
-
Concerts & Live MusicMarcus White
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
This & ThatHot Rod Power Tour
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Theater & DanceYouth Summer Theater Camp
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsBessie Smith Strut
-
Education & LearningBeginner Tarot
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Theater & DanceYouth Summer Theater Camp
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicRiverbend Music Festival
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots