World Refugee Day

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408

This family-friendly event celebrates the resilience and hope of refugees. It will include international appetizers prepared by past and present clients, live musical performances by clients, and opportunities to learn from refugees about their cultures and what their lives are like now.

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408
