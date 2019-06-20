The United Nations’ (UN) World Refugee Day has been observed on June 20 each year since 2001. This event honors the courage, strength and determination of women, men, and children who are forced to flee their homeland under threat of persecution, conflict, and violence. Today we acknowledge their plight and their resilience, and we reflect on the steps we can take to show our solidarity with them.

This year Bridge Refugee Services will host a World Refugee Day celebration at The Camp House, 149 E M.L. King Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37402 on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. This family-friendly event will include opportunities to learn more about the cultures and experiences of refugees, including international appetizers and live music and dance performances. Tickets are available for $5 online, or $7 at the door. Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-refugee-day-chattanooga-tickets-62009362673.

We would like to thank the community of Chattanooga for continually providing opportunities for refugees to create a new home and new life here. We recognize that without you, our efforts would be in vain. We hope you will join us as we “Take A Step” with refugees on World Refugee Day.