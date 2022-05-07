× Expand thechattery.org world's best mom (Facebook Event Cover) World's Best Mom Market

Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift for the world’s best mom?

Shop local and celebrate Mother’s Day with the World’s Best Mom Market. Support unique, and handmade gifts perfect for that special woman in your life.

Neat Pony will be live screen printing one-of-a-kind World’s Best Mom's shirts for purchase, BloomHeart Flower Co. will have a limited number of wrapped bouquets for sale and while you’re there grab a coffee or treat from Sleepyhead Coffee!

Free to attend.

Vendors are as follows:

- Bada Bing Botanicals

- BLOOM

- Carmen Cay Art

- ChaiBiscuits

- Flavourful Seasoning Co.

- The Art of Jaime Barks

- Mo Lemonade

- Princess Child Soaps

- Resilient Prints

- Roma Burn by Bron

- The August Sisters

- Upstate Mississippi

- Versatile Salts

Our markets prioritize makers, artists and creatives who are Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and/or LGBTQIA+. We strongly believe in highlighting and elevating historically excluded communities while providing a space for beginning and small businesses to continue contributing to Chattanooga's creative economy.