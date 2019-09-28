Please save the date of Saturday September 28th because WOW Chatt will be hosting the show of the summer!

Friends of our Women’s Oncology Warriors Foundation, survivors and supporters, this year WOW Chatt is hosting THE philanthropic concert event, right in the heart of downtown Chattanooga at the newly renovated and redesigned Miller Park and Pavilion with all proceeds raised from our concert evening going to assist and support local women, who are fighting cancer, with the costs outside of treatment, the things people forget about like utilities, transportation, housing, and lost time at work.

To fund our efforts to assist these well deserving women, our Mother’s, our Sister’s our Daughter’s, with these Warriors of Women’s Oncology we are excited to present;

The WOW Chatt Concert Series 2019 at Miller Park and Pavilion Downtown Chattanooga; featuring “Beatles Vs Stones” Abbey Road and Satisfaction tribute bands.

A couple's ticket will include 2 passes to enter the event, a branded tote bag with; a picnic blanket, a bottle of wine, and a picnic box. Upon entrance our restaurant sponsors will host many different appetizer tables and a silent auction. When the auction closes you are invited to find a spot with your blanket and the band will take the stage. During the mid set break we will have a live auction, and then give way to the final act of the band. Tickets to the event and show will be $150 a couple or $100 an individual.