Wreath and centerpiece workshop

Meet at Bees on a Bicycle or Cornerstone Church (corner of 19th and Long) at 9:30, then proceed to Bees to pick your supplies. Fees vary depending on what you select. We will show you how to make various wire form wreaths as well as centerpieces. Greenery, forms, florist oasis, as well as "bling" will be available for purchase. For centerpieces, a variety of containers ranging from galvanized tin, copper to vases will be available.

If you have garden gloves and pruners, please bring them with you. We have several pairs to share as well.