In the "Write Every Day" workshop, we discuss how to create a daily writing practice--diary or fiction, poetry or quickly-jotted note. Participants discuss how a daily practice is a mental anchor, both creatively & spiritually, and how material from the daily writing--interior, messy, private--can be shaped into crafted work. This workshop resonates both with experienced writers who feel blocked, and with new writers and non-writers, who want to create a personal creative routine.

This class is taught by touring poets, on a reading & teaching tour through the Southern states

About the teachers:

Lisa Pasold is a writer originally from Montreal, now based in New Orleans. She has published 5 books, including Any Bright Horse, which was shortlisted for the Governor General’s Award in Canada. As the touchstone of her creative process, Lisa has been writing every day for nearly two decades. Lisa spent twenty years living in Paris as a writer, lecturer, and journalist. Her features have appeared in diverse publications including New York Living, The Chicago Tribune and Billboard. She is the host and co-writer of Discovery World’s TV travel show “Paris Next Stop.”

Jennifer K Dick is an author originally from Iowa, residing in France for the past 20+ years who has published 6 chapbooks and 3 full length poetry books, most recently Lilith: A Novel in Fragments (Corrupt Press, September 2019). Her fourth full-length book That Which I Touch Has No Name is forthcoming from Eyewear Press, London in October 2020. She is also a teacher, a translator, critic and events organizer who has gotten more deeply involved in collaborative projects over these past years. She teaches American Literature at the Université de Haute Alsace in Mulhouse, France and curates a monthly bilingual reading series for American and French authors called Ivy Writers Paris.