Write Every Day

to Google Calendar - Write Every Day - 2020-03-08 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Write Every Day - 2020-03-08 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Write Every Day - 2020-03-08 16:30:00 iCalendar - Write Every Day - 2020-03-08 16:30:00

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

In the "Write Every Day" workshop, we discuss how to create a daily writing practice--diary or fiction, poetry or quickly-jotted note. Participants discuss how a daily practice is a mental anchor, both creatively & spiritually, and how material from the daily writing--interior, messy, private--can be shaped into crafted work. This workshop resonates both with experienced writers who feel blocked, and with new writers and non-writers, who want to create a personal creative routine.

This class is taught by touring poets, on a reading & teaching tour through the Southern states

About the teachers:

Lisa Pasold is a writer originally from Montreal, now based in New Orleans. She has published 5 books, including Any Bright Horse, which was shortlisted for the Governor General’s Award in Canada. As the touchstone of her creative process, Lisa has been writing every day for nearly two decades. Lisa spent twenty years living in Paris as a writer, lecturer, and journalist. Her features have appeared in diverse publications including New York Living, The Chicago Tribune and Billboard. She is the host and co-writer of Discovery World’s TV travel show “Paris Next Stop.”

Jennifer K Dick is an author originally from Iowa, residing in France for the past 20+ years who has published 6 chapbooks and 3 full length poetry books, most recently Lilith: A Novel in Fragments (Corrupt Press, September 2019). Her fourth full-length book That Which I Touch Has No Name is forthcoming from Eyewear Press, London in October 2020. She is also a teacher, a translator, critic and events organizer who has gotten more deeply involved in collaborative projects over these past years. She teaches American Literature at the Université de Haute Alsace in Mulhouse, France and curates a monthly bilingual reading series for American and French authors called Ivy Writers Paris.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Write Every Day - 2020-03-08 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Write Every Day - 2020-03-08 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Write Every Day - 2020-03-08 16:30:00 iCalendar - Write Every Day - 2020-03-08 16:30:00
DI 17.07

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

February 17, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

February 18, 2020

Wednesday

February 19, 2020

Thursday

February 20, 2020

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours