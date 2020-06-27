× Expand The Chattery How to Write a Nonfiction Book Proposal

How to Write a Nonfiction Book Proposal

Have a great nonfiction book idea? Before you can sell your book to a publisher you'll need a great proposal.

Book proposals are a specific kind of sales tool that are key to getting nonfiction books published. In this class, you'll learn the ins and outs of creating an effective proposal along with real life examples.

The teacher is donating the proceeds from this class to benefit the American Library Association, which works to provide leadership for the development, promotion, and improvement of library and information services and the profession of librarianship in order to enhance learning and ensure access to information for all.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-write-a-nonfiction-book-proposal-online-class-tickets-107092476480

About the teacher:

Laurel Randolph is an LA-based best-selling cookbook author and has been a professional writer for over ten years. She has written three cookbooks, The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook, The Instant Pot No-Pressure Cookbook, and a new dessert cookbook coming out this year. In addition, she is currently writing a nonfiction book about the history of pie. She has years of experience working with publishers and literary agents. Read more about Laurel on her website here.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.