Writing Competitive College and Scholarship Essays

Writing about yourself and why you deserve a scholarship or college admission can become frustrating and overwhelming--but it doesn't have to be! Join instructor Sasha Lee in exploring the world of writing--we'll deconstruct the admissions essay, help you develop a strong and compelling narrative, as well as go over tips and tricks of competitive scholarship writing.

This class is open to high school or college aged students and parents, grandparents or guardians. Masks are required.

About the teacher:

Sasha Lee is a new member of the Chattanooga community from Seattle, WA! For the last four years Sasha has been an academic and career counselor for college & high school, returning/nontraditional, and international students. She has focused primarily on professional development, fellowship/graduate opportunities and career prep. Prior to this, Sasha has been the recipient of numerous awards, fellowships and research grants both domestically and abroad. She is passionate about helping people find their unique academic and career ambitions and believes she would be a great fit at the Chattery teaching the local community.

