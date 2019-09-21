Writing the Mind Alive: A Fall Weekend Writing Retreat

A simple method anyone can learn, Proprioceptive Writing® (PW) is a form of meditative writing that teaches you to listen to your thoughts with empathy and curiosity and reflect on them in writing. When engaging your thoughts and feelings in this way, you become open, receptive and focused. The mind is freed from anxiety and you are left feeling refreshed, energized, and restored to your natural state of vibrant aliveness.

PW is a powerful tool that can be used to:

Focus awareness, dissolve inhibitions and build self trust

Unburden your mind and resolve emotional conflicts

Write and speak with strength and clarity

Awaken your senses and emotions

Liberate your creative energies

Writing is not the end of the practice, but rather the means to gain insight into and power over how we live and think. In the short term PW invigorates your mind. Over time it strengthens your sense of self and connects you to the world. When practiced regularly, PW can bring a new sense of well-being and confidence that is vital to mental health and creativity.

This is a 2-day writer's retreat, taking place on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 from 10am to 5pm both days. Ticket sales end for this class on Friday, September 20 at 8pm.

About the teacher:

Anne Bright is the director of the Proprioceptive Writing Center, Southeast. She credits PW with completely changing her life, one Write at a time. She has taught Proprioceptive Writing®, for over 20 years, and works closely with Drs. Metcalf and Simon, the originators of the process and authors of Writing the Mind Alive, The Proprioceptive Method for Finding Your Authentic Voice. (Ballantine, 2002).

You can learn more about this work at thewayofwriting.org.