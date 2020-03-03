Writing the Mind Alive: An Intro to Proprioceptive Writing

Through this series attendees will learn Proprioceptive Writing® (PW).

A simple method anyone can learn, PW is a form of meditative writing that teaches you to listen to your thoughts with empathy and curiosity and reflect on them in writing. When engaging your thoughts and feelings in this way, you become open, receptive and focused. The mind is freed from anxiety, and you are left feeling refreshed, energized, and restored to your natural state of vibrant aliveness.

PW is a powerful tool that can be used to:

Focus awareness, dissolve inhibitions and build self trust.

Unburden your mind and resolve emotional conflicts.

Write and speak with strength and clarity.

Awaken your senses and emotions.

Liberate your creative energies.

Writing is not the end of the practice, but rather the means to gain insight into and power over how we live and think. In the short term PW invigorates your mind. Over time it strengthens your sense of self and connects you to the world. When practiced regularly, PW can bring a new sense of well-being and confidence that is vital to mental health and creativity.

This series consists of 4 weekly meetings:

Tuesday, March 3 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Tuesday, March 10 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Tuesday, March 17 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Tuesday, March 24 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

We are excited to hold this workshop at Wildflower Tea Shop, and suggest attendees arrive 10-15 minutes ahead of 6pm so they order one of the many delicious tea offerings they have.

This series is taught by Anne Bright. She credits PW with completely changing her life, one Write at a time. She has taught Proprioceptive Writing®, for over 20 years, and works closely with Drs. Metcalf and Simon, the originators of the process and authors of Writing the Mind Alive, The Proprioceptive Method for Finding Your Authentic Voice. (Ballantine, 2002).